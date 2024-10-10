National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has issued a stark ultimatum to Congress regarding its participation in the government. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has kept his alliance terms with Congress under wraps. In a recent meeting of the National Conference legislative party, two significant announcements were made. First, Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party, positioning him as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Second, four independent legislators have joined the National Conference, boosting its strength to 46 members.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Anant Tyagi analysed the current predicament of the Congress Party within the INDI Alliance, particularly following developments in Jammu and Kashmir. The critical question now is whether the National Conference can form a government in Jammu and Kashmir without Congress. Could this lead to Congress’s diminishing influence in the region?

Omar Abdullah expressed his satisfaction today, not just at being chosen leader but also at gaining the support of the independent legislators, which allows the National Conference to reach that crucial number of 46—potentially enabling them to form a government without Congress's backing.

Abdullah said, "We are talking to Congress for their support. Four independent MLAs have given support to us. NC strength is now 46. We are speaking to Congress for their letter, and we have given them today for their internal discussion."

With the National Conference securing a majority, they now have the upper hand in forming the government and selecting ministers. Congress must decide whether to remain in the government, as it will now have to operate under National Conference's conditions.

According to sources, Congress is demanding two ministerial positions and the Deputy Speaker role in the assembly. However, the National Conference is prepared to offer only one cabinet minister position to Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, the situation mirrors the challenges faced by Congress in Jammu and Kashmir. Following a disappointing performance in Haryana, Congress's standing within the INDI Alliance has weakened. Partners seem less inclined to offer favorable terms to Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav, while honoring his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav, commented on the alliance's future, stating, "There is no time to discuss this today, but I would like to say that the SP and Congress alliance will continue." However, he did not clarify under what terms this alliance would operate.

Sources indicate that the Samajwadi Party initially considered offering Congress two seats in the upcoming by-elections. However, they are now only willing to offer one, showcasing a shift in power dynamics.