Analysis: Chirag Pawan, Staring At End Of Political Career, Turned Tables Against Pashupati Nath Paras

At a time when he was navigating through storms of betrayal, familial strife, and daunting challenges following the death of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Pawan faced the ultimate test of his political career. His uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, in a bid for power, attempted to claim the legacy of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, further complicating the dynamics within the family and the party.

The BJP Support To Chirag Paswan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), initially playing a passive role akin to Dhritarashtra's in the Mahabharata during the fragmentation of the Paswan family, eventually became a shield for Chirag Paswan. His steadfast battle to preserve his inheritance of the Hajipur seat, coupled with the BJP's intervention, showcased a dramatic shift in alliances. The BJP, recognizing Chirag's strength and potential, sided with him, thereby securing his position and legacy in Hajipur.

Pashupati Paras' MPs Switch Loyalty To Chirag

Pashupati Kumar Paras, once at the center of power struggles within the family, now finds himself in a significantly diminished position. Reports suggest that the BJP has offered him a gubernatorial role, while his nephew, Prince Paswan, is being considered for a ministerial position in Nitish Kumar's government. However, the majority of MPs from Paras's party have switched allegiances, with Veena Devi and Mahboob Ali Kaiser notably distancing themselves from him.

Now, with only three MPs in his camp, including himself, Prince Paswan, and Chandan Singh, Paras faces a critical juncture. Prince Paswan has expressed his faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership, leaving Paras with the option to join the grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) as suggested by Tejaswi Yadav. This move poses significant questions about the potential benefits for both Paras and the alliance.

Leadership Proven

Despite the party split, Chirag Paswan has managed to maintain his cadre's support, showcasing his leadership and resilience. In contrast, Paras has yet to demonstrate his political strength or mobilize public support effectively. As Paras stands at a crossroads similar to where Chirag once stood, it remains to be seen how he will navigate this challenging phase of his political career and what the future holds for him in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian politics.