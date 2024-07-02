Analysis: Rahul Gandhi Stuns All With Opening Speech In 18th Lok Sabha, Tough Road Ahead For Modi 3.0

The election is over, the oath has been taken, and it was time for the debate on the President's address. Rahul Gandhi, for the first time, assumed the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament. His maiden speech in the Lok Sabha lasted a total of 90 minutes and directly targeted the government on various issues.

Rahul addressed over 20 issues in his speech, presenting solid arguments and making precise attacks on the government. Whenever Prime Minister Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah responded, senior ministers like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also took turns answering Rahul's questions.

As the ruling side responded to one question, Rahul would start with another, covering topics like Hinduism, Agniveer, farmers, Manipur, NEET, unemployment, demonetization, GST, MSP, violence, fear, religion, Ayodhya, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and others.

Rahul Gandhi waved a picture of Lord Shiva in the Lok Sabha and mentioned Hinduism, emphasizing the principle of always standing with the truth. He also referenced Guru Nanak Dev Ji and mentioned other religions, stating that BJP does not represent true Hinduism, which is not about spreading fear, hatred, and lies.

Key Points from Rahul Gandhi’s Speech:

Congress is Ready for a Showdown in Parliament!

Rahul Gandhi, confident with the Congress's strength in the 18th Lok Sabha, compared to the previous term, accused the government of harassing him with fake cases and unjustly imprisoning leaders. He used Lord Shiva's fearless stance to indicate that Congress will now voice its opinions without pressure in Parliament.

Modi 3.0 Will Not Have an Easy Path!

Targeting the government on issues like farmers, Agniveer, and unemployment, Rahul indicated changing dynamics in Modi's third term. When Rahul raised the Agniveer issue, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh responded; on farmers' discrimination, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh answered, with Home Minister Amit Shah frequently citing rules. Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Kiren Rijiju also intermittently responded to Rahul.

Direct Challenge to Prime Minister Modi in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi consistently questioned Prime Minister Modi, either directly or indirectly. The Rahul vs. Modi confrontation was evident in Parliament and is expected to intensify. Rahul accused those calling themselves Hindus of spreading hatred and violence, while Modi countered that depicting Hindus as violent was incorrect and serious. Modi later addressed Rahul's points, stating the need to take the opposition leader seriously.

Targeting BJP on Ayodhya Issue

Rahul criticized the BJP over Ayodhya, claiming land was taken for airport construction without proper compensation, leaving people dissatisfied. Pointing to Faizabad MP Awdhesh Prasad, Rahul alleged Modi initially wanted to contest from Ayodhya but moved to Varanasi after unfavorable surveys, thus challenging BJP's stance on the Ram Temple and Ayodhya issues.

Focusing on Youth Issues

By raising Agniveer and employment issues, Rahul tried to show his concern for the youth, accusing the government of failing on employment.

Preparation for Strong Presence in Parliament

Rahul’s speech indicated he would pose significant challenges to the government. Criticizing Speaker Om Birla, he remarked on Birla's different demeanor when shaking hands with Modi compared to him. Despite government ministers' rebuttals, Rahul remained assertive, signaling his intent to strongly voice his opinions in future sessions.

In conclusion, Rahul has begun his role as Leader of the Opposition, posing substantial challenges for the government. With ample opportunities to speak and question, it will be interesting to see how Prime Minister Modi counters each of Rahul’s allegations.