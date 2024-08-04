Analysis | Shinde’s 'Pawar' Strategy: A Move To Corner BJP In Nitish Style In Maharashtra?

Politics, known for its ruthless and opportunistic nature, remains consistent across states like Maharashtra and Bihar. The recent political manoeuvres in Maharashtra have reinforced this notion. The spotlight is now on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent interactions with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, fueling speculations about possible post-election collaborations. Although these are rumours, Pawar’s political history and the broader context of Indian regional politics lend some weight to these assumptions.

Shinde’s Tactical Moves

Eknath Shinde rose to the position of Maharashtra Chief Minister with the backing of merely 52 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 105 seats in the 2019 assembly elections. Devendra Fadnavis, although assuming the Deputy Chief Minister’s role, witnessed the BJP’s loss of the Chief Minister’s post—a significant setback in the state. This shift happened amid Shinde’s growing ambitions and influence in Maharashtra. His latest political moves, ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, suggest a strategic alignment with Pawar for potential post-election scenarios.

In a surprising development, Shinde has met with Pawar twice in the last 15 days, despite previously accusing the NCP of hindering his development plans. This unexpected camaraderie has led to questions about Shinde’s intentions and broader political strategy. These developments indicate that Shinde may be positioning himself for a larger role in the state’s future political landscape.

Shinde To Do A Nitish In Maharashtra?

The pursuit of power often leads to shifting alliances, enmities, and principles in politics. The BJP is familiar with such political opportunism, having witnessed it in Bihar with its former ally, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United). Nitish Kumar has switched alliances at least four times to retain power. This history raises the question of whether Eknath Shinde might adopt a similar strategy in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent meetings with Sharad Pawar at the Varsha bungalow have intensified these speculations. Sources indicate that the discussions focused on the contentious Maratha reservation issue. The fact that this is the second meeting between Shinde and Pawar within a fortnight has set political circles buzzing with speculation that Shinde might be following a strategy akin to Nitish Kumar’s in Bihar, where Nitish marginalized BJP leaders to consolidate his power. The prevailing sentiment is that Shinde’s meetings with Pawar aim to counterbalance Devendra Fadnavis and potentially diminish the BJP’s influence in the state. The BJP might be keeping a close watch to these developments but may not afford to upset Shinde Sena at any cost.

Redefinition of Maharashtra’s Power Dynamics

Shinde is well aware of how the BJP is attacking Sharad Pawar from all sides. Eknath Shinde is now subtly extending a hand of friendship to Sharad Pawar behind the scenes. Shinde is increasingly sidelining Ajit Pawar, as evidenced by the Deputy CM not being invited to the Toyota ceremony. Shinde is aggressively trying to take credit for all the good work done by the BJP. On one hand, he is threatening the BJP with his growing support, and on the other, he is meeting with Sharad Pawar both publicly and privately. This isn’t a 'Pawar Game' unfolding in Mumbai; it’s actually a 'Shinde Mindgame'. As Maharashtra’s political landscape continues to evolve, the focus is on Eknath Shinde and Sharad Pawar to see if their interactions will redefine the state’s power dynamics. A potential alliance between Shinde and Pawar could significantly impact the BJP’s influence in Maharashtra, making this a critical development to monitor in the lead-up to the 2024 assembly elections.