Analyzing Bangladesh’s Military Buildup, How Serious Is The Threat To India’s Security

Zee News has reported that Bangladesh has activated two key airstrips located near the Chicken Neck Corridor in Northern Bengal. These airstrips, situated in Thakurgaon and Lalmonirhat, are now operational after being dormant since World War II. The Chicken Neck Corridor, which is a critical land passage connecting India’s northeastern states with the rest of the country, is only about 52 kilometers from Thakurgaon and 135 kilometers from Lalmonirhat.

In today's episode of DNA news show, Zee News has revealed an alarming development along India’s eastern border with Bangladesh. It uncovers Bangladesh's growing military presence and its potential strategic impact on regional security, particularly with respect to its proximity to India’s northeastern states.

The development is significant because these airstrips could potentially facilitate military movements in the region. The strategic importance of the Chicken Neck, a narrow corridor connecting India’s northeast with the rest of the country, is amplified by Bangladesh’s renewed focus on the area.

The airstrips’ activation comes at a time when Bangladesh is rapidly upgrading its military infrastructure, raising concerns in India about the possibility of military tension.

The developments in Bangladesh raise the question of whether this is an independent move by the country or if it is being influenced by Pakistan. According to the report, the increased military activity, including the repair and activation of these airstrips, coincides with a shift in Bangladesh's political landscape, particularly after Sheikh Hasina's change in power.

The growing proximity between Bangladesh and Pakistan is fueling speculations that Pakistan may be using Bangladesh as a proxy, supplying logistics and ammunition to aid in military maneuvers against India.

Reports also suggest that Bangladesh has deployed the Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, which were recently acquired, in its southern port city of Chattogram. This is a significant move, as Chattogram is just 352 kilometers from India’s Petrapole border, which connects West Bengal to Bangladesh.

The comparison of military strength between Bangladesh and India highlights the challenges that Bangladesh faces in an open confrontation. Bangladesh has a total of around 200,000 active soldiers, a number significantly lower than India’s Eastern Command, which alone has more than 200,000 troops stationed in the region.

In terms of air power, Bangladesh’s Air Force possesses 44 combat-multirole aircraft, whereas India’s Eastern Command is equipped with advanced fighter jets such as the MiG-27, Rafale, and Sukhoi, making India’s air superiority indisputable.

Economic Dependencies: Bangladesh’s Vulnerabilities

Despite the growing military rhetoric, Bangladesh remains economically dependent on India for a wide range of imports, including essential commodities like jute, ceramics, vegetables, medicines, auto parts, tea, coffee, and plastic. India plays a crucial role in Bangladesh’s supply chain, making any military conflict between the two countries potentially catastrophic for Bangladesh’s economy.