Anand Giri maligned my image by circulating ‘objectionable photo’: Mahant Narendra Giri’s suicide note reveals why he killed himself

New Delhi: A day after Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri’s death, the suicide note left by him revealed the reason why he allegedly took the extreme step.

The suicide note, accessed by Zee News revealed that Narendra Giri allegedly killed himself as his disciple Anand Giri tried to malign his image by making an ‘objectionable photo’ of him viral.

The suicide note ran 12 pages written on the letter pad of President Shri Math Baghambri and contained in two envelopes. In the letter, Narendra Giri blamed Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari for his death.

“Anand Giri made the photo viral which showed me doing wrong things. How many people would I convince otherwise! It would only tarnish my reputation further. That's why I am going to commit suicide,” Narendra Giri wrote in the letter.

Narendra Giri wrote that Anand Giri had made untrue, false, fabricated allegations against him. “Since then I have been living under mental pressure,” he wrote.

“I have always lived with dignity in the society, but Anand Giri defamed me in a wrong way,” he noted.

“Anand Giri, Aadhya Tiwari, Sandeep Tiwari should be held responsible for my death,” he added. He also wrote that the three even tried to kill him.

He urged Prayagraj police to take legal action against the three “so that my soul rests in peace”.

The suicide note also revealed that Narendra Giri attempted to kill himself on September 13, but could not go through with it.

