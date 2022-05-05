हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra finds 'reliable' forecasting mechanism, leaves netizens in splits

If you are an avid Twitter user, you must be aware of Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra and his quirky and innovative tweet. He is known to introduce Twitteratis to noval and unprecedented ideas through his tweets and retweets.

Anand Mahindra finds &#039;reliable&#039; forecasting mechanism, leaves netizens in splits

One such idea was a weather update through a coconut. Yes, coconut.

One such idea was a weather update through a coconut. Yes, coconut.

In a recent post, the business tycoon shared a hilarious picture that shows a "reliable forecasting mechanism", which uses coconut and his post has left netizens in splits and comments continue to fill the box.

The picture shared by Mahindra shows a signboard, on which a coconut is seen suspended by a thread. The notice on the board is titled, 'Weather station'.

As per the post, the coconut can be seen used as a tool to measure the wind and predict the weather.

The post was captioned "With Climate Change making weather patterns so unpredictable, this may well be the only reliable forecasting mechanism of the future".

Now, this post has received a hilarious response from Twitter users.

“A very simple way for its weather report & there is no slightest bit of doubt about its accuracy. Your DIY weather checker. It is that simple. But, do not forget to keep it out door, weather report will not accurate indoors. Coconut weather station (sic)", a user wrote. A second user commented, "You mean raise the coconut demand then plant more coconut trees in order to meet the demand & do climate action …Genius!" wrote a user.

“Anand ji.. this is replica of JOHN'S weather forecasting Stone,” wrote another.

