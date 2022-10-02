Anand Mahindra shares innovative way to test mental age, check yours

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who frequently fascinates internet users with offbeat content, has created a mental age assessment. One must read comparable twisted sentences all at once to pass the test. Many people find the test to be challenging, and according to Mahindra's tweet, anybody over the age of 40 cannot pass it. Anand Mahindra consistently makes Twitter users giggle with his posts. Mahindra and Mahindra's chairman recently shared a mental age assessment on the microblogging site.

Mahindra described the results as clear and the test as stunningly accurate. “I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result,” Mahindra tweeted. The "This is this cat" test asks participants to read all the sentences out, and to do so all at once. Many have been baffled by the seeming simplicity of the exam, and they can't resist sending it to their friends and family.

I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result. pic.twitter.com/y5yQQiXe2L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 1, 2022

According to the tweet, the Harvard University School of Psychiatry created the test as a way to gauge mental maturity. An ordinary individual over the age of 40 might not be able to read each line flawlessly, as is advised. One is advised to read the third word in each line from the top after reading the first 12 lines.

The tweet has received more than 19,900 likes and more than 2,300 retweets since it was shared a day ago. Additionally, the share has inspired users to post comments with their opinions. A user commented, "Why old person only! Keep everyone busy for 40 seconds and an extra 20 to pass it on,". "I will keep forwarding," wrote another user.