Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his acts of benevolence, won the hearts of many with yet another act of humanity. Mahindra honoured his promise of helping 80-year-old K Kamalathal or 'Idli Amma', a woman who sells Idlis for Re 1 per plate to help the poor.

K Kamalathal's story had gone viral on social media in September 2019. Later, Mahindra promised to make an investment in her business. At the time of sharing Kamalathal's story, Mahindra had tweeted: "One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal."

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

"I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business and buy her an LPG fueled stove," The Mahindra boss had tweeted further. Today, after more than a year, Mahindra materialise his promise. In a video, Mahindra told his followers that Idli Amma was given a house cum kitchen in her native village of Vadivelampalayam.

