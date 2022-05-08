हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Idli Amma

Anand Mahindra's Mothers Day gift to 'Idli Amma': A big house in her village - WATCH VIDEO

K Kamalathal's story had gone viral on social media in September 2019. Later, Anand Mahindra promised to make an investment in her business.

Anand Mahindra&#039;s Mothers Day gift to &#039;Idli Amma&#039;: A big house in her village - WATCH VIDEO
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra won the hearts of many with yet another act of humanity.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his acts of benevolence, won the hearts of many with yet another act of humanity. Mahindra honoured his promise of helping 80-year-old K Kamalathal or 'Idli Amma', a woman who sells Idlis for Re 1 per plate to help the poor.

K Kamalathal's story had gone viral on social media in September 2019. Later, Mahindra promised to make an investment in her business. At the time of sharing Kamalathal's story, Mahindra had tweeted: "One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal."

"I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business and buy her an LPG fueled stove," The Mahindra boss had tweeted further. Today, after more than a year, Mahindra materialise his promise. In a video, Mahindra told his followers that Idli Amma was given a house cum kitchen in her native village of Vadivelampalayam.

"Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mothers Day," Mahindra tweeted. "She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all," the tweet read further. 

