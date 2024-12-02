Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827179https://zeenews.india.com/india/anantnag-police-attaches-terror-associates-property-worth-rs-5-crores-under-uapa-2827179.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Anantnag Police Attaches Terror Associate's Property Worth Rs 5 Crores Under UAPA

The attachment is linked to a case filed at Mattan Police Station and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 10:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anantnag Police Attaches Terror Associate's Property Worth Rs 5 Crores Under UAPA

In a significant operation, Anantnag Police attached a double-storied residential property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, is valued at approximately ?5 crores.

The attachment is linked to a case filed at Mattan Police Station and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

This action marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralize threats to national security and uphold peace and order.

Anantnag Police, working in close coordination with other agencies, remains steadfast in its mission to take strict action against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK