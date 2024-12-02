In a significant operation, Anantnag Police attached a double-storied residential property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The property, registered in the name of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara, is valued at approximately ?5 crores.

The attachment is linked to a case filed at Mattan Police Station and was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

This action marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the region. It underscores the unwavering commitment of Anantnag Police to neutralize threats to national security and uphold peace and order.

Anantnag Police, working in close coordination with other agencies, remains steadfast in its mission to take strict action against individuals and entities involved in activities that threaten the nation’s sovereignty and integrity.