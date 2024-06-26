Anantnag Police Conducts Comprehensive Mock Drills Ahead of Amarnath Yatra

In preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Anantnag Police, in collaboration with other security forces, conducted comprehensive mock drills today at various locations across Anantnag district, including Pahalgam, the National Highway, Anantnag town, and base camps. The drills aimed to assess the preparedness and coordination between various agencies responsible for ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the Yatra.

Senior officers supervised the exercises, which tested the efficiency of communication systems, emergency evacuation procedures, and the overall effectiveness of the security arrangements. The drills focused on key security measures, including anti-terrorism, law and order, and anti-IED protocols.

"These exercises demonstrate our strong coordination with CAPF and other agencies, crucial for ensuring the Yatra's security. We reassure all pilgrims that we are fully prepared and dedicated to their safety. Please follow security guidelines and cooperate with our personnel. Your security is our priority, and we are working tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and successful Yatra," a Senior Police Officer said.

The Amarnath Yatra, a popular annual Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the Kashmir Himalayas, is scheduled to commence on the 29th of June.