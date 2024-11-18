Anantnag Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Drug Crackdown

Anantnag Police intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking by attaching properties worth Rs 1.5 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in two major actions.

In an operation, Police Station Mattan attached a single-story residential house valued at Rs 80 lakh, belonging to Afroz Ahmad Bhat, son of Gh Hassan, a resident of Azam Khan Mohalla, Khreibal. Bhat is a habitual offender with multiple NDPS cases registered against him for his involvement in the narcotics trade.

In another move, Police Station Srigufwara attached three commercial shops worth Rs 70 lakh, owned by Peer Asif Ahmad Shah and Peer Towseef Ahmad Shah, sons of Abdul Rashid Shah, residents of K Kalan, Srigufwara. The brothers are under investigation for their alleged links to the drug trade.

“This action underscores our commitment to eliminating the drug menace and dismantling the networks behind it,” said an official from Anantnag Police. The use of the NDPS Act to seize properties linked to narcotics-related crimes is part of a larger strategy to deter such activities.

Anantnag Police reiterated their resolve to create a drug-free society, vowing to continue strict action against individuals and groups involved in narcotics trafficking.