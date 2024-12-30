Anantnag Police Seize Properties Worth Rs 1 Crore In Major Narcotics Crackdown

In a significant effort to curb the Drug menace and dismantle narcotics networks, Anantnag Police have attached properties valued at Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. These actions demonstrate the district’s commitment to combating drug-related crimes and deterring offenders.

The Police have attached in Serigufwara's Nowshera, a single-storey residential house and one Kanal of land, valued at Rs 20 lakhs, belonging to Bilal Ahmad Rather, son of Wali Mohammad Rather, resident of Nowshera, Serigufwara, have been attached. The FIR has been registered against Bilal in connection to the recovery of a substantial quantity of narcotic substances.

The Police have also attached in Serigufwara's Sirhama, a residential house on a one-kanal plot, worth Rs 40 lakhs, belonging to Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, son of Mohammad Ramzan Ganaie, resident of Sirhama, Srigufwara, has been seized. The FIR has been registered against Ganaie in connection to the recovery of a significant quantity of contraband.

In Aishmuqam's Aino, a residential house valued at Rs 40 lakhs, owned by Rouf Ahmad Nanda, son-in-law of Gull Mohammad Tantray, resident of Ainoo, Aishmuqam, has been attached. The FIR has been registered against the owner.

The seized properties will remain under the custody of authorities until legal proceedings are finalized. These decisive actions aim to disrupt the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and send a strong message to offenders.

Further Jammu Kashmir Police appealed to the Public to assist in the fight against drug trafficking by sharing any relevant information.