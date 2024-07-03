Amarnath Yatra: In a heartwarming display of compassion and dedication, the Anantnag Police have been providing unparalleled support to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at various destinations along the route. At Pishu Top, Sheshnag, Panjtarni, Poshpathri, the Holy Cave, and other locations, police teams have been assisting pilgrims in need, carrying their luggage on their shoulders to ensure a hassle-free journey to the Holy Cave.

This selfless act has been a beacon of hope for many tired and suffocated pilgrims, who are grateful for the police's unwavering commitment to their well-being. The Jammu and Kashmir Police's tireless efforts have also included providing medical emergency care, relieving suffocation and tiredness, and offering a helping hand to those in need. Their dedication to the pilgrim community is a shining example of service and compassion, which they perform with open hearts and smiling faces.

A police team from the Police Post Chandanwari came to the aid of elderly, differently-abled pilgrims who were on their way to the Holy Cave on a skateboard. The police team, with utmost care and concern, pushed the pilgrims' skateboard, facilitating their smooth passage to the Holy Cave.

This selfless act has earned widespread appreciation from the pilgrims. Rajan Prasad said, "I suddenly had suffocation and was not able to climb. I raised my voice for help, and suddenly a few policemen who were on duty came to me and helped me, gave me first-aid, and carried my belongings until I reached a tent.” Amrita from Gujarat said, “I was at Pishu Top when my legs were not moving forward. The nearby policemen helped me and took my luggage until I reached a plain area.”

Tens of pilgrims on their way to Lord Shiva's Holy Cave praised the help of the police and other security forces who, en route, have helped pilgrims and made it possible for them to reach the Holy Cave.