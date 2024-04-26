Former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah today urged the Election Commission of India to not postpone the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha polls. The two leaders' remarks came after the Election Commission of India wrote to the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and the Chief Electoral Officer of the region seeking a report about the constituency and the need for postponing the polls. The ECI wrote to the state election officer after several political parties including the BJP, Apni Party, and J&K Peoples’ Conference wrote to the ECI demanding the postponement of the polls citing adverse road conditions and inclement weather.

Responding to this, both Omar and Mehbooba wrote to the ECI, alleging that the BJP and its A, B, C teams are sensing defeat and thus making excuses regarding weather conditions. PDP chief and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency candidate Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage the electoral process in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

Mufti stated, "The BJP and other parties who have ganged up against me want to prevent me from reaching Parliament. The support I'm receiving from people across party lines in both the Kashmir and Jammu regions is making these parties fearful of my influence among the people, prompting them to write to the ECI to defer the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary seat."

Mufti further asserted that the demand is entirely illogical as only a few days remain until the polls. She appealed to the ECI not to postpone the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency under any circumstances, stating, "This action would convey the wrong message, eroding trust in the electoral process and resulting in serious consequences." Mehbooba Mufti wrote a detailed letter to the ECI demanding that the polls for the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency not be deferred.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah addressed a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar over the issue opposing the postponement of the polls. "When they sense that the NC has the upper hand and the establishment-backed candidate is losing, they resort to these tactics. We have witnessed this in the past as well; when the former CM’s brother was on the verge of losing and the Anantnag elections were postponed, then no elections happened. The BJP and partner parties, along with the ECI, are attempting to do the same, citing the Mughal road problem."

Abdullah added, "Some parties among those who have written this letter have nothing to do with these elections since they haven’t fielded a candidate, such as the People’s Conference and the BJP. Should I write a letter tomorrow for some seat in South India to have it deferred?"

Abdullah further said that if the polls are deferred, the NC will take the matter to court. "The ECI must instruct the administration to keep the roads open. I've been CM, and I know that machinery and manpower can keep the Mughal road open," he stated.

Inclement weather conditions have led to frequent closure of the Mughal Road, which connects the Anantnag and Rajouri areas of J&K. Mufti also held a roadshow through the Mughal Road yesterday. In the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, all paperwork is complete, with 21 candidates contesting the polls while voting is slated to take place on May 7th, in the third phase.