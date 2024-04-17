Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat: Ghulam Nabi Azad Opts Out Of Polls Days After Filing Nomination

New Delhi: In another twist, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was nominated as the candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency by the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has decided not to participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. DPAP made this announcement on Wednesday, without specifying any reasons. DPAP selects Advocate Saleem Parray as the party's candidate for the constituency, where he will compete against PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference senior leader Mian Altaf.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, the DPAP provincial president for Kashmir, stated, "He gave some reasons (in the meeting) and then we took a decision on fielding Parray from the seat." Ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM Ghulam Nabi Azad had previously been declared as the candidate for this constituency earlier this month, marking what would have been his first election representing the party he established after leaving the Congress.

DPAP leader, Advocate Mohammad Saleem Paray, confirmed the development and said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want to see Azad as the Chief Minister.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad had a meeting with the leaders of south Kashmir. Deliberations were held on a lot of things. Finally, my name was proposed and I am thankful to Ghulam Nabi Azad that he trusted me. I will try my level best to meet all the expectations. Replacement is not a proper word. He is being a good leader. There is no replacement. I wanted Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from here but as a political worker, I am connected to people. People of the state want Ghulam Nabi Azad to take charge of Jammu and Kashmir, they want to see him as the Chief Minister," he added.

Just two days ago, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah challenged Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest the Lok Sabha election against him from the Baramullah parliamentary constituency in north Kashmir. In response, Azad referred to Omar Abdullah as a mere visitor in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that he spends his summers in London and winters in warmer destinations. "Omar sahib... You spend your summers at your maternal grandfather's house in London and seek warmth in other countries during winters, only to visit here as a tourist," Azad remarked on Monday.