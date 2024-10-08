Anantnag Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: As J&K Awaits New Govt, Anantnag To See Three-Cornered Contest

Anantnag Assembly Election Result: With the counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is all set to take place today starting 8am, all eyes will be on Anantnag seat. The seat will see a contest between 13 candidates including several Independents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the National Conference that are contesting polls in alliance, JKPDP are the key parties that have fielded candidates from the Anantnag constituency.

From the Anantnag seat, the saffron party has fielded Adv. Syed Wazahat, the Congress gave a chance to Peerzada Mohd Syed and from PDP Mehboob Beg will try his luck.

In the 2014 J&K Assembly Mufti Mohd Sayeed of the JKPDP bagged the Anantnag constituency, securing 16983 votes. INC HILAL AHMAD SHAH secured 10955 votes. The total number of votes from the Anantnag constituency were 33171.

As J&K approaches the counting of votes, officials confirmed that all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure a smooth, fair, and flawless counting process on Tuesday. Counting will kick off at 8 a.m. across all constituencies.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates