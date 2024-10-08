Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2803987https://zeenews.india.com/india/anantnag-syed-peerzada-wajahat-hussain-mohd-syed-election-result-2024-live-updates-2803987.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Anantnag Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: As J&K Awaits New Govt, Anantnag To See Three-Cornered Contest

Anantnag Assembly Election Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-National Conference that are contesting polls in alliance, JKPDP are the key parties that have fielded candidates from the Anantnag constituency.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anantnag Assembly Election Result 2024 Live Updates: As J&K Awaits New Govt, Anantnag To See Three-Cornered Contest

Anantnag Assembly Election Result: With the counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is all set to take place today starting 8am, all eyes will be on Anantnag seat. The seat will see a contest between 13 candidates including several Independents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the National Conference that are contesting polls in alliance, JKPDP are the key parties that have fielded candidates from the Anantnag constituency.

From the Anantnag seat, the saffron party has fielded Adv. Syed Wazahat, the Congress gave a chance to Peerzada Mohd Syed and from PDP Mehboob Beg will try his luck. 

In the 2014 J&K Assembly Mufti Mohd Sayeed of the JKPDP bagged the Anantnag constituency, securing 16983 votes. INC HILAL AHMAD SHAH secured 10955 votes. The total number of votes from the Anantnag constituency were 33171.

As J&K approaches the counting of votes, officials confirmed that all procedural formalities have been completed to ensure a smooth, fair, and flawless counting process on Tuesday. Counting will kick off at 8 a.m. across all constituencies. 

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
DNA Video
DNA: Khamenei’s Bold Warning to Israel: War Looming?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi’s Jalebi Factory Comment Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: Nitin Gadkari’s Fix for Gutkha Spitting Habit
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK