ANANTNAG ENCOUNTER

Anantnag: Two LeT Terrorists Including Commander Uzair Khan Trapped In Encounter

Colonel Manpreeet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed in action in the Kokernag encounter that started on Wednesday.

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:44 AM IST|Source: IANS
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including commander Uzair Khanm have been trapped in the encounter with the security forces South Kashmir's Anantnag district's Kokernag area, police said on Thursday. Colonel Manpreeet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed in action in the Kokernag encounter that started on Wednesday.

“In a solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreeet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak and DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LeT terrorists including Uzair Khan,” the police said.


Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of Humayun Bhat. The Lt Governor also paid tributes to Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok.

Leaders cutting across political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed grief at the death of three security personnel in the encounter. 

