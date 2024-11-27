An ancient site of Lord Shiva has been found in the dense forests of Hirpora village in Shopian district. Local villagers have discovered three Shivalinga on a large rock shaped like a temple.

This site is about three kilometers away from the Mughal Road in the forest and can be reached only on foot. Locals said that as soon as this place was seen, they have informed the area officials and the Archaeological Department to investigate its origin and historical importance.

Tasleem Ahmad, a local resident, said, "I don't know much about this stone but when I saw it I thought this kind of symbol is usually seen in temples, then I consulted some people who have knowledge about it, they said it seems to be from Lalitdaata's era and the king was Avantivarma and his brother Shorvaram built this Herpora village".

He further stated that it happened around 600 years ago, we don't know much about it but it seems a temple was built here and people must have used this place for worship "Many departments have come here they are investigating about this place" But our elders say that there was a temple here and you can also see the marks of Lord Shiva here, not one but three marks can be seen and we call this place Patulpal (idol stone).

This discovery has revived interest in the hidden archaeological treasures of Kashmir, stressing the need for intensive exploration and conservation of such sites. The facts of this place can be understood better with further study and investigation which is ongoing.