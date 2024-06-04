Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Andaman and Nicobar IslandsLok Sabha Election Results 2024:

The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has 1 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in one phase starting from April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4. The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with other states.

Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties. The exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win the sole seat in this constituency.

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Andaman and Nicobar Islands