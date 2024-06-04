Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755084
NewsIndia
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS LOK SABHA ELECTIONS RESULTS 2024

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more

Andaman and Nicobar Islands   Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 03:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List of Winners/Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin and more Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar IslandsLok Sabha Election Results 2024:

The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which has 1 Lok Sabha seats went to polls in one phase starting from April 19. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list. The result of the election will be announced on Tuesday, June 4.  The result of the election will be announced starting at 8am. Vote counting will be done collectively across the country revealing the parliamentary representatives of Andaman and Nicobar Islands along with other states.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party and  Indian National Congress are the major parties and some other regional parties.  The exit polls predict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win the sole seat in this constituency.

 

Below Is the Full List Of Lok Sabha Winner/Losers From Andaman and Nicobar Islands

S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes
1 BISHNU PADA RAY Bharatiya Janata Party 76508 254 76762 54.45
2 KULDEEP RAI SHARMA Indian National Congress 47664 211 47875 33.96
3 MANOJ PAUL Andaman Nicobar Democratic Congress 7179 18 7197 5.11
4 D AYYAPPAN Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4361 8 4369 3.1
5 V.K. ABDUL AZIZ Independent 1070 8 1078 0.76
6 K J B SELVARAJ All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 667 3 670 0.48
7 DR ARUN KUMAR MALLIK Bahujan Samaj Party 468 5 473 0.34
8 RINKU MALA MONDAL Independent 294 3 297 0.21
9 K VENKAT RAM BABU Independent 271 1 272 0.19
10 SALAMAT MONDAL Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST) 238 2 240 0.17
11 USHA KUMARI Independent 234 2 236 0.17
12 ANAND RAMNATH ARLEKAR Independent 212 - 212 0.15
13 NOTA None of the Above 1278 7 1285 0.91
             
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts