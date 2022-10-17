Andheri East bypoll: BJP backs out, withdraws candidate Murji Patel after Raj Thackeray's request

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that BJP will not contest Mumbai's Andheri East assembly by-election and their candidate Murji Patel will withdraw the nomination. This comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray's request to the party to let Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction candidate Rujuta Latke contest unopposed. Speaking on the same, Bawankule told ANI, "We were sure of our victory but BJP has been doing this in the state for a long time. This is an example for people that although we were winning, we've taken back our nomination. This is a good decision by Devendra Fadnavis."

Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray and an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena camp had requested Shinde to not field a candidate against Rutuja Latke for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

The reason behind this unusual request was to honour Rutuja Latke's late husband and MLA Ramesh Latke. Raj Thackeray had written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the same.

After confirming that he received the letter, Fadnavis said he will discuss the matter with his party MLAs and senior leaders. In a letter to Fadnavis, the MNS chief said, "I am writing this letter with a special request. After the sudden death of MLA. Ramesh Latke, for the Andheri East, the by-poll election has been announced. His widow, Rujuta Latke has filed in for candidature for the same."

Thackeray further said that Ramesh was an efficient worker who began his journey up from being a `shakha-pramukh`. Ramesh Latke, the sitting MLA from Andheri East, died of a cardiac arrest in May this year. The upcoming Assembly bypoll is slated for November 3.

(With agency inputs)