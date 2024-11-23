Andheri-West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Ameet Satam vs Ashok Jadhav Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Andheri West seat is among the 288 Maharashtra Assembly constituencies that went to polls on November 20. The Andheri West Assembly Election 2024 features several candidates, including Ameet Satam from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashok Jadhav from Congress, Patitpavan Neel from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Surinder Arora from the Bharat Jan Aadhar Party, Prakash Kokare from the Janhit Lokshahi Party, Babanna Kushalkar from the Uttar Bhartiya Vikas Sena, and independents Arif Shaikh and Santosh Jangam.

The constituency is set to witness a fresh round of battle between two longtime rivals -- Ameet Satam and Ashok Jadhav. Satam, the BJP candidate, has represented the constituency twice, first in 2014 and then again in 2019, and will be looking to extend his victory to three consecutive terms.

On the other hand, Ashok Jadhav of Congress, who lost to Satam in 2019, is aiming for a comeback. Adding to the intrigue is the close contest seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Shiv Sena's Ravindra Waikar narrowly defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) rival Amol Kirtikar by just 48 votes from the Mumbai North West parliamentary constituency.

Voting for the Andheri West election took place on November 20, and the results will be declared today, on November 23. The constituency, designated as number 165, is part of the Mumbai Suburban District and falls under the general category. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Ameet Satam defeated Congress' Ashok Jadhav by a margin of 18,962 votes, securing 65,615 votes compared to Jadhav's 46,653.