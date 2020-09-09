हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy asks officials to strictly monitor COVID-19 services provided in hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday emphasised the need to strictly monitor services provided in all 224 hospitals dealing with COVID patients.

File photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday emphasised the need to strictly monitor services provided in all 224 hospitals dealing with COVID patients.

Addressing 13 district officials through a video conferencing, the CM asked collectors and joint collectors in each district to monitor the quality of services provided in 224 hospitals based on four key parameters - food, sanitation, infrastructure and staff.

"Quality of management is key in this war against COVID. If we do that properly, 90 per cent of our job is done as we have already been doing it for months now," the CM said, according to an official release. 

"Every person in the state should know what he/she is supposed to do, who he/she is supposed to contact when he/she starts showing symptoms and feels that they have been infected. Every person who wants to get tested should be tested at any cost," he added.

He instructed officials to monitor the strength of the staff in each hospital and make recruitments wherever necessary.

Reddy also asked officials to maintain a database of all patients to help doctors identify probable plasma donors in order to save lives.

