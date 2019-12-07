Andhra girl reunites with parents through Facebook after 12 years

Vijayawada: A girl, who went missing 12 years back, is finally going to be reunited with her family. The reunion of the girl with her family has become possible because of Vamsi Krishna, who searched for the minor's parents and siblings on Facebook.

The girl named Bhavani came to work as a maid in Vamsi`s house. During an inquiry, Bhavani told Vamsi that she was separated from her parents at an age of four from Cheepurupalli in Vijayanagaram district. She was adopted by a woman and was living with her since then in Vijayawada.

Bhavani said that she is very happy to go home with her parents. Vamsi found Bhavani's brother on the social media network."I used to check the documents of people I hire. So, I asked the girl for documents to know her age. She told me that she does not have any document as she was adopted by a woman when she went missing. I asked her whether she wants to connect with her real parents. She said -Yes. Then I took details from her and started searching on Facebook," he told ANI.

"I sent a message to some people. And one has reverted to my message. I took his details, which matched the information provided by the girl. He then requested for a video call. He and her parents later confirmed that the girl belongs to their family," he added. However, Bhavani`s stepmother Jaya was unhappy at first but welcomed the decision of the girl.