Andhra man infects pregnant wife with HIV to create 'excuse' for divorce

AMARAVATI: In a shocking and cruel twist, a man in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for intentionally infecting his pregnant wife with HIV in a desperate attempt to find an excuse to divorce her. According to the victim's complaint, the man, identified as M. Charan, took his wife to a quack and told her that the injection was for her health during pregnancy. However, when she later went for a routine check-up at a hospital, she was shocked to discover that she had been infected with HIV.

Husband harassing victim for dowry, male child

The victim also claimed that her husband had been constantly harassing her for dowry and pressuring her to have a male child, despite the fact that they already had a daughter. It is unclear what led the man to such extreme and heartless measures, but the victim's allegations paint a disturbing picture of the lengths some people will go to in order to escape a marriage.

Accused arrested, charges unclear

Tadepalli police have arrested Charan and are currently conducting further investigations, including a medical examination of the victim. It is unclear at this time what charges he will face, but it is clear that this is a truly shocking and disturbing case.

