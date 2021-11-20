Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed after building collapses in Anantapur due to heavy rains

New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh`s Anantapur on Saturday (November 20, 2021) due to heavy rains and claimed the lives of three children and a woman.

More than four people are still trapped inside the building rubble, according to the local police.

"The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building," Circle Inspector Satyababu told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh | 3 children & an aged woman died in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district after an old 3-story building collapsed due to heavy rains late at night. Rescue operation underway. Over 4 people still trapped inside the building rubble: Circle Inspector Satyababu pic.twitter.com/cFx0zBvRwx — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Rescue operation is underway. More information on the matter is awaited.

Live TV