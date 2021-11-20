हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed after building collapses in Anantapur due to heavy rains

"The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building," Circle Inspector said. 

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh`s Anantapur on Saturday (November 20, 2021) due to heavy rains and claimed the lives of three children and a woman. 

More than four people are still trapped inside the building rubble, according to the local police. 

"The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building," Circle Inspector Satyababu told ANI.

Rescue operation is underway. More information on the matter is awaited. 

