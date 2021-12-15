हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bus accident

Andhra Pradesh accident: At least nine killed as bus falls into river

There were about 35 passengers in the bus that was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighbouring Telangana when the mishap occurred

Andhra Pradesh accident: At least nine killed as bus falls into river

Hyderabad: At least nine passengers of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus were killed as it fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday. The bus fell in Jilleru waagu (Jalleru stream).

Check out videos from the scene:

 

 

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told PTI over phone from Eluru that there were about 35 passengers in the bus that was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in neighbouring Telangana when the mishap occurred. The APSRTC bus driver tried to manoeuvre his way to avoid a lorry coming in the opposite direction on a bridge across the Jalleru rivulet. "The bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered eight bodies, including five female passengers," Rahul said.

Local people and police rushed to the spot and were carrying out a rescue operation when reports last came in. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Bus accidentAndhra PradeshTelangana
