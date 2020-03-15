Andhra Pradesh calls off local body polls for 6 weeks due to Coronavirus scare

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh local body elections have been postponed for six weeks.

According to the State Election Commissioner, N Ramesh Kumar, the new dates for the Andhra Pradesh local body polls will be finalised after normalcy is restored in the state.

Asserting that the decision had been taken after a high-level review of the situation, Kumar also mentioned that the process of election will not be cancelled.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 93, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.