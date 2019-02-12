हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets President Kovind, presses for special status to state

It is to be noted TDP split from the NDA last year over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets President Kovind, presses for special status to state

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum to him seeking special status for his state.

Before arriving at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with a delegation, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, along with MPs, MLAs and MLCs of his Telugu Desam Party took out a protest march in Delhi demanding special status for the state, ANI reported.

"Yesterday, we held a protest in Delhi. When government ignores the implementation of dharma, then responsible stake holders have to fight and expose that is what we have done yesterday. In the Bifurcation Act, there are some provisions, it is given as a right to us. It is very unfortunate for Andhra Pradesh since Independence we are seeing four capitals. During elections, he promised all this things. He said he will implement everything," Naidu told ANI.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, National Conference Chief Farroq Abdullah and Loktantrik Janata Dal Chief Sharad Yadav participated in the dharna staged by Naidu at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi on Monday. 

It is to be noted TDP split from the NDA last year over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Lashing out at the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is discriminating against Andhra Pradesh and PM is “inefficient and unfit to rule the country.”

"The NDA government did not fulfill the assurances given in Parliament. Not even a single assurance given at the time of bifurcation is fulfilled," he said.

"Even the Centre is showing discrimination, we have no option other than protesting. The funds given for backward states are taken back in the fourth year," Naidu said.

(with ANI inputs)

