Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for kin of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore for the families of those killed due to gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam district.

The death toll in gas leak at a chemical plant of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in the district climbed to 11. Over 1,000 people have been affected, some of them critically, due to the leak at around 2.30 am.

Reddy also announced Rs 10 lakh to those in Intensive care unit (ICU) or are in a critical condition in the hospital and Rs one lakh to those who are hospitalized. The state has assured that it will bear all the expenses.

He also announced an aid of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for villagers living near the plant. Reddy also announced compensation to farmers who have lost livestock and Rs 25,000 per animal, who died, will be given.

Reddy has already left for Visakhapatnam to enquire about the incident. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, district officials have been directed by CM Reddy to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

Footages of the incident show many people lying unconscious on the roads near the chemical plant. Some people can be seen wearing masks and helping those who are showing signs of difficulty in breathing.

Government sources said that gas, believed to be styrene, has been neutralised and NDRF team has reached the spot to evacuate the villagers from nearby areas. It is learnt that the maximum impact of the gas leak was in about 1-1.5 km but the smell was in 2-2.5 km. RK Meena, CP Visakhapatnam City said that an FIR has been registered.

"Primary report is that polyvinyl chloride gas (or maybe Styrene) {subject to correction} leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues. Further deaths if any will be declared as and when we receive information. GVMC is trying to subside the effect by blowing water through most blowers and public address systems have been pressed into service asking them to use masks (after wetting them in water)," said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srijana in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting of National Disaster Management Authority officials at his residence at 11 AM to hold discussions over the incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.