Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 5 lakh To Families Of Flood Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the victims who lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state.

CM Naidu also said that the relief operations are progressing rapidly "An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased.



Autopsies have been conducted on those who have passed away. We have provided food to six lakh people. Pregnant women who are facing difficulties will be identified and relocated to safe areas. Rainfall has been recorded upstream since the morning," CM Naidu told reporters here.

"Relief operations are progressing rapidly. We are delivering food, though there has been some delay. The quality of the food is being tested. We are gathering public feedback through interactive voice response (IVRS) calls," CM added.

Earlier in the day, CM Naidu held a teleconference with various ministers, collectors, and senior officials and instructed them to make sure assistance reaches every household amid the ongoing flood-like situation.

Heavy rainfall has caused destruction in the entire state, especially in Krishna and Guntur districts. As a result of the Budameru floods, several areas, including Singhnagar, Nandamuri Nagar, and other low-lying areas, were submerged within hours, forcing nearly two lakh people to take shelter on the terraces of their buildings.

Earlier in the day, CM Naidu said in a statement that as the floods have receded, there would be a possibility of door-to-door delivery and delivery of food, water, biscuits, and milk to the people.

"Provide 25 kg rice, 1 litre palm oil, 2 kg onions, 2 kg potatoes, and 1 kg sugar to each family. Set up mobile Rythu Bazaars to prevent black marketing and sell vegetables at reasonable prices. Taking into account the possibility of viral fevers and mosquito-borne diseases, the CM asked the officials to educate the people on necessary precautions while also setting up medical camps in each secretariat," CM said.