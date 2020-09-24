Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offer 'vastrams' to Lord Sri Venkateswara on behalf of state government

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (September 24) offered a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy on behalf of the state government in connection with the annual brahmotsavams on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Seva.

After a brief ceremony at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, CM Reddy carried the sacred ‘vastrams’ in a silver plate over his head and proceeded towards the main temple complex amidst the chanting of Veda Mantras by priests to the melodious accompaniment of Melam and Nadaswaram. Later, he handed over the vastrams to the chief priest inside the temple and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After offering prayers in the temple of Lord Venkateswara, the chief minister participated in Garuda Seva, the most important event, which occurs on the fifth day of nine- day brahmotsavams.

CM Reddy also unveiled the 2021 TTD Calendars and Diaries at Ranganayakula Mandapam in the Srivari temple on Wednesday.

The Calendars and Diaries included 12-sheet calendars (15 lakhs), Big Diaries(8 lakhs), Small Diaries (2 lakhs), Srivari Table top calendars(75,000), Big Single Srivari (3.5 lakhs), Big Single Sri Padmavati Ammavari calendars (10,000), Sri Padmavati and Srivari calendars (4 lakhs),Telugu Panchangam calendars (2.50 lakhs).

All these will be available to public from September 28 onwards at Tirumala and Tirupati in all the TTD bookstalls. From October second week onwards they will be available at all TTD information centres in other regions also.