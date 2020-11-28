हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Nivar

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to conduct an aerial survey of Cyclone Nivar effected areas

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an areal survey of the affected area by Cyclone Nivar.

File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will conduct an aerial survey of the areas affected by the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar on Saturday (November 29).

"After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister would hold a review meeting in Tirupati," said an official.

The Chief Minister`s review meeting will be attended by the district collectors and other senior officials from Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet met on Friday (November 27) under the chairmanship of Reddy and decided to enumerate the crop loss due to Nivar on a war footing.

The Cabinet decided that the enumeration should be finished by December 15 so that compensation to farmers could be paid by December 31.

