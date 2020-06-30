Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to roll out 1088 ambulances on July 1

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag-off a fleet of 1,088 vehicles of 108 and 104 ambulances on July 1 that will be equipped with modern life support systems to provide quick and better medical attention.

For the first time, 26 neo-natal ambulances are also going to be inducted into the fleet of 412 new 108 ambulances, in which 104 of them are advanced life support vehicles and 282 are basic life support vehicles.

In addition to these, 676 Mobile Medical Units (MMU) of 104 emergency services will be also introduced to cater to the interior and remote villages.

The State government has taken up this initiative with a total budget of Rs 201 crore.

Apart from oxygen cylinders, the new ambulances are equipped with ventilators, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, comfortable stretchers and have provisions for delivery.

The vehicles are also enabled with surveillance cameras to ensure proper health care monitoring by doctors.

The 26 exclusive neonatal ambulances are supported with Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Delivery Locations and SNCUs are being mapped to provide early intervention during the transport to SNCU which is aimed to reduce the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

It has been estimated that around 10 to 12% of all newborns require SNCU supportive care.

As for 104 services, 676 Mobile Medical Units are ready for launch, assigning one vehicle for each mandal across the state. Through these vehicles, 20 types of medical services including all screening for communicable and non-communicable diseases will be provided. In all, 744 doctors will be made available for these services and they will visit every village once in each month to offer medical services.

The State government has designed the services with stringent work structure by fixing the response time.

The estimated time of arrival of these emergency vehicles to the spot from the time an emergency call will be made is expected to be 15 minutes in urban areas, 20 minutes in rural areas, and 25 minutes in the Agency areas (Tribal areas).

A new programme Dr YSR Rahadari Bhadratha is also being linked to 108 Services, where any road accident case will be treated free of cost in any of the hospital across the state for the first 48 hours and up to Rs 50,000 cost.

The amount will be reimbursed by Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said, “Introducing 108 and 104 emergency services is the brainchild of Late Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, which saved lakhs of lives. But during the TDP regime, N Chandrababu Naidu neglected and ruined the system. Even though the vehicles require minor repairs, he left them unattended and in a dilapidated condition."

He further added, "Soon after forming the government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid special focus on these services and determined to put them back on track, with added advanced features. Besides improving the facilities, we also generated job opportunities through these emergency vehicles."