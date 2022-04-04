Andhra Pradesh gets new map, CM Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts - Check list here

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh on Monday (April 4, 2022) got a new map as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated 13 new districts in the state. The new districts, which have been carved out from the existing 13 districts, increased the number of districts in the state to 26.

The move is aimed at the decentralisation of governance and balanced development.

Reddy launched the new districts in a virtual event that was attended by various MPs, MLAs, district collectors and superintendents of police.

The Chief Minister said that a new beginning has been made with the reorganisation of 13 districts to double the number. He said from the state capital to the village, his government was following the policy of decentralisation.

He said that the exercise was undertaken to ensure decentralised development of all regions by taking governance closer to the people.

Reddy added that the new districts have been formed in accordance with public opinion and claimed that while naming the new districts, the government took into consideration various factors, including the sentiments of the local people.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh, with a population of 4.96 crore, required new districts.

"Till yesterday, we had one district for a population of 38.15 lakh but now with the creation of 13 new districts, there is one district for a population of 19.07 lakh," he said.

He said his government had been focusing on decentralisation. The first step was taken with the formation of village and ward secretariats.

13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh

The names of the 13 new districts are as follows:

Alluri Sitharama Raju district at Paderu Anakapalli, Annamayya district at Rayachoti Bapatla, Chittoor, East Godavari district at Rajamagendravaram Kakinada at East Godavari district Konaseema district at Amalapuram Nandyal, NTR district at Vijayawada Palnadu district at Narasaraopet Parvathipuram Manyam, Sri Satya Sai district at Puttaparthy Tirupathi district and West Godavari District at Bhimavaram Ananathapuramu, Guntur, Krishna district at Machilipatnam Kurnool, Prakasam district at Ongole Sri PottiSriramulu district at Nellore Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and YSR district at Kadapa.

All the new districts have come into effect from April 4.

Earlier in the 2019 elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had promised to create one district in each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV