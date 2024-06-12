Andhra Pradesh Govt Formation: Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Today; Pawan Kalyan To Be His Deputy; 24 Ministers To Take Oath

Andhra Pradesh will get its new Chief Minister today. TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state while his ally Jana Sena party's leader Pawan Kalyan will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Apart from Naidu and Kalyan, 23 more ministers will take oath including three from the Jana Sena and one from the BJP.

Top leaders who will be in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, leaders of NDA allies and Chief Ministers of some states including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. At 11:27 a.m., Governor S. Abdul Nazeer will administer the oath of office and secrecy to 74-year-old Chandrababu Naidu. The Governor will administer the oath to Naidu and his Council of Ministers at a public ceremony to be held at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada.

Chandrababu Naidu has submitted the list of ministers to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer. The Council of Ministers includes his son and TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, TDP's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu, and Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar.

The lone BJP MLA in the cabinet is Satya Kumar Yadav. The Jana Sena party inductees into the cabinet are Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh.

While there is still one vacancy as the maximum strength is 26 including the Chief Minister, the council has three women ministers. The only Muslim face in the cabinet is N. Mohammed Farook.

If the caste combination of the new ministry is looked at, it includes eight from Backward Classes, three from Scheduled Castes, and one from Scheduled Tribes. There are four ministers each from the Kamma and Kapu communities, three from Reddy and one from Vysya communities. The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance had swept the Andhra Pradesh election by winning 164 seats out of the total 175.