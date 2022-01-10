Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew from today as COVID sparks alarm

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday (January 10) imposed a night curfew in view of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in the state, announced the Chief Minster’s office.

The curfew would be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am as a daily COVID tally of the state continues to mark an uptick.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces night curfew from 11pm to 5am to be imposed in the State, in view of rising COVID19 cases: Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday recorded 1,257 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest since September 2021, triggered by a probable Omicron wave.

The night restrictions come days after a fake social media message of lockdown and other pandemic restrictions Andhra Pradesh made rounds and created a situation of panic among the locals.

The message under question was being widely circulated saying that the State government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 8.

It also claimed that all educational institutions, gyms and spas are closed, while theatres, restaurants will operate with 50% capacity.

Later, the officials concerned and the government clarified that the messages are fake and appealed to people not to believe such forwarded messages

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana said that they have not received any directives on lockdown or night curfew till now from the State government. He confirmed that the messages were completely fake.

Meanwhile, about the developing COVID-19 situation in the country, India in the last 24 hours reported1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent, while 146 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The Omicron tally stood at 4,033, with Maharashtra (1,216) continuing to top the count.

Live TV