Andhra Pradesh Manabadi Inter result 2020 to be released today: Here's how you can check your result

New Delhi: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh or BIEAP will announce the AP Inter results 2020 for first and second-year students on June 12 at 4 pm on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website of the board, which is bie.ap.gov.in. A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of education Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today.

It is to be noted that results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board exam is based on the grade point system.

The evaluation process of Class 11 and 12 answer sheets has been completed. Students who have appeared for the examinations may check the results online, by visiting the official site of the board, at bieap.gov.in.

Here's how you can check your result:

Log on to BIEAP official website i.e. bie.ap.gov.in.

Find and click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

Enter your exam roll number and other details in the space provided.

Varify your details before submitting it.

Your AP Intermediate Result 2020 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download your result in PDF format for future reference.

Nearly 8 to 10 lakh students appear for AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations every year. The results are declared by the board usually in the month of April. This year, however, the board results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Once announced, the AP Inter Result 2020 will be made available to the students online via the direct link. Candidates should note that this year results would only be made available through digital mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Andhra Pradesh Inter exams for both first and second-year students were unaffected due to the crisis and had taken place from March 4-21, 2020. The exams were conducted in the morning session, from 9 am-12 noon.