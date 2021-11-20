Andhra Pradesh: Over a dozen dead, several missing in rain-related incidents; key points here

New Delhi: At least 13 people have been reported dead and several washed off as the southern state of Andhra Pradesh continues to reel with the horrors of heavy rain. On Saturday (November 20), a three-story building collapsed killing four, including three children.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey in Kadapa, Anatapuramu and Chittoor districts to assess the flood damage and civil aid operations are being conducted.

Here are 10 points on the Andhra Pradesh rain situation

Three children and an elderly woman died in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district after an old 3-story building collapsed due to heavy rains late at night. Rescue officials fear that at least four are still trapped in the debris. The Swarnamukhi river on the outskirts of Tirupati is flooded and the reservoirs are reported to be overflowing. About 1,400 villages are stranded due to heavy flooding in the Chittoor district. Nellore district experiencing record flood in Pennar river that left many villages marooned on Saturday. The Indian Coast Guard Station Krishnapatnam deployed two flood-relief teams in the Nellore district. According to media reports, 12 people were killed in Kadapa district and 18 others went missing after three buses of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were stuck in floods. Annamayya dam breached near Rajampeta in Kadapa district on Friday, eight reportedly killed in the incident. The area around Tirupati Balaji is witnessing extreme flooding and left hundreds of pilgrims stranded Train services in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled and diverted due to heavy waterlogging. The government announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed.

Meanwhile, thousands of people have been shifted to relief camps in the SPS Nellore district from the flood-hit areas, official sources said. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the districts for rescue and relief operations.

