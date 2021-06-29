Andhra Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curfew timings by three hours, check details

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday (June 28, 2021) decided to relax the curfew timings by three hours.

The ongoing COVID-19 curfew will be relaxed till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The new timings will come into effect from July 1 to 7.

However, in the remaining five districts namely East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts, the existing curfew hours will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state. It was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,224 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Monday. The fresh cases were detected from 71,758 tests at a positivity rate of 3 per cent, the lowest in more than three months.

So far, the state has witnessed a total of 18,82,096 infections and 12,630 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh currently has 42,252 active cases.

(With PTI inputs)

