हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh curfew

Andhra Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curfew timings by three hours, check details

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state. It was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curfew timings by three hours, check details
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday (June 28, 2021) decided to relax the curfew timings by three hours.

The ongoing COVID-19 curfew will be relaxed till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh. The new timings will come into effect from July 1 to 7.

However, in the remaining five districts namely East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts, the existing curfew hours will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state. It was chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2,224 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths on Monday. The fresh cases were detected from 71,758 tests at a positivity rate of 3 per cent, the lowest in more than three months.

So far, the state has witnessed a total of 18,82,096 infections and 12,630 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh currently has 42,252 active cases.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh government scraps interviews for all APPSC recruitment exams
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra Pradesh curfewAndhra Pradesh lockdownCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari booked for showing distorted map of India, check details

Must Watch

PT12M46S

DNA: Men at risk of death due to unhappy married life - study