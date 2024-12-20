Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Dead Body In Box With Rs 1.3 Crore Demand Leaves Family Stunned — DETAILS

Andhra Pradesh Crime: In a bizarre incident that unfolded in Andhra Pradesh, a dead body of a man was delivered to a family in a box in Yendagandi in the Godavari district.

The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered with a demand for over Rs one crore, claiming it to be the compounded amount of a loan taken years ago, police said on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI. The box was delivered at the under-construction house of the family on Thursday night.

Speaking about the incident, district superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the box was delivered to the family of four with a letter demanding Rs 1.35 crore. "Last night the body reached this place (under construction house)," Asmi told PTI, adding police were investigating the case to unearth further details.

The box was delivered to Sagi Tulasi's under-construction home at Yendagandi village in Undi mandal in an autorickshaw, PTI reported, citing police sources. It is pertinent to mention that Tulasi's husband went missing more than 10 years ago and never returned home, prompting her to live with her parents.

The senior police official said that Tulasi lived with her parents until her younger sister arrived, and later she moved to a rented accommodation.

Later, Tulasi began constructing a house about one kilometre away from her parents' home and started receiving help from a philanthropist, who had sent her high-quality tiles and paints in September.

According to the police, the unidentified philanthropist told Tulasi that as they both belonged to the same caste and that she was a 'widow,' he was helping her.

Similarly, a message was sent to Tulasi on Thursday that she would receive some electrical goods, such as motors and other articles, and the box was delivered, with the body in it, police said.

The family informed the police following the discovery of the corpse. Along with the body, they also found a letter that claimed that Tulasi's husband had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh back in 2008, which has now compounded to Rs 1.35 crore.

"'So, if you don't want anything bad to happen, you should pay up", police said, quoting from the letter, adding the family does not have such financial muscle. A property dispute angle was also being suspected.

"We are checking up on all the missing people in the last three to four days. After the post mortem (of the body), we will get more clarity," said the SP. Meanwhile, Asmi noted that the younger son-in-law of the family has been missing since yesterday.

(With PTI Inputs)