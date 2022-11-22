Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER: Woman delivers baby on road in Tirupati after hospital denied admission

Tirupati: A woman delivered a baby on a road near a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh`s Tirupati town on Tuesday after the hospital staff allegedly denied her admission. The shocking incident occurred in the temple town in front of Tirupati Maternity Hospital. A video has gone viral on social media, showing a man helping the pregnant woman deliver while two women holding a bedsheet to cover her.

The woman was forced to deliver the baby in front of the hospital after she was allegedly denied admission by the staff. They told the woman that they could not admit her as no one was accompanying her.

Some passers-by came to the woman`s rescue when she started experiencing labour pain after coming out of the hospital. A man, said to be a worker at a primary health centre, helped the woman deliver the baby. The hospital staff allowed the woman and baby to be brought in after the locals lodged their protest.

Senior health officers said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty. The officials clarified that there is no rule to deny admission of a pregnant woman to a hospital if she comes without an attendant.