Andhra Pradesh stampede: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 29) condoled the deaths of seven people who died during a stampede at a road show held by Leader Of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured individuals would receive Rs 50,000. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

In a tragic incident in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, seven people including a woman died and eight others were injured on Wednesday after they fell in a drainage canal. The mishap happened when the Leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu was addressing a road show there.

People gathered in large number at the meeting venue and there was some jostle among the public during the meeting, leading to stampede-like situation at the canal, they said based on initial information. The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital. Naidu who immediately cancelled the meeting announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also asked the party leaders to ensure better medical care to the injured.

(With PTI inputs)