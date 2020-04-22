Andhra Pradesh stands on top in COVID-19 tests per million population

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (April 22) directed the state officials to take firm steps to contain coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The state has stood first in the country by conducting 830 tests covering a population of 10 lakh, reflecting the state's proactive steps in containing COVID-19, according to AP government statement.

According to officials, so far 41,512 tests were conducted and the state stood first in the number of tests per million followed by Rajasthan. ICMR has given permission to conduct tests with TreuNat machines and 5,757 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has been told that the sample tests conducted with the kits from China were not satisfactory and hence they were not purchased. "As an alternative, test kits from South Korea were ordered on a chartered flight, though they were meant to be flown to the US. The tests conducted with the South Korea kits proved to be satisfactory," the officials said.

"They said the best practices world over in containing COVID-19 were being observed and pulse-axi-meters were being used for the COVID-19 patients to check their pulse and oxygen levels on a regular basia. The number of such kits would be increased as per the requirement," it said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure adequate number of oxygen cylinders. The cash sheets were being maintained for all the patients and that standard protocol was also being maintained in all the hospitals.

"TreuNat machines were helpful in identifying the positive cases in just two hours and video-conferencing with experts was arranged to keep track of the patient’s health on a regular basis. In all, 300 doctors were involved to cater to the needs of the patients through telemedicine," it said.

When the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide medicines also to the patients identified through telemedicine, the officials replied that it would be ensured by Saturday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure proper tests for the 7,578 patients in the quarantine and to increase the number of ICU beds in the hospitals in Anantapur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, adding that hospitals should be identified in the towns where there is the intensity of the cases to treat them locally.

The Chief Minister said that relaxation should be applicable to only green clusters and regulations strictly followed in the red and orange clusters and to see that physical distance was maintained at all the places. He also directed the officials to constantly monitor the prices of essentials in the market and take action against those resorting to hoarding.

With reference to Rythu Bharosa and Matsyakara Bharosa schemes, the CM said that list of beneficiaries should be maintained at the village secretariats for two weeks and wait for a week to receive grievances, adding that cold storages should be ensured for aqua products and to regulate the purchase of produce at the farm gates.