Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Floods: States Brace For More Rain; Rescue, Relief Operations Continue

Recent torrential rains have unleashed severe flooding across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leaving a trail of destruction and prompting major relief efforts. The downpours have claimed 33 lives—16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh—while causing extensive damage to infrastructure, crops, and homes. Both states are bracing for more rainfall, with forecasts predicting continued heavy showers on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for several districts in Telangana, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

In Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives. The state government has also requested Rs 2,000 crore in immediate assistance from the central government, citing damages exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. Efforts are underway to track and manage floodwaters in affected regions, including Siddipet, Nirmal, and Nizamabad, where rainfall has ranged from 12.7 to 22.3 centimeters.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is urging officials to expedite relief work. Vijayawada, one of the hardest-hit areas, remains submerged despite ongoing rescue operations. Floodwaters have inundated numerous colonies and breached the Budameru Rivulet, complicating the situation. The state has seen a total of 20 fatalities, with substantial impacts in NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu districts. Over 6.44 lakh people have been affected, with 42,000 individuals moved to 193 relief camps.

Rescue operations are being supported by 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and two Navy teams. Helicopters from the Indian Air Force and Navy are dropping essential supplies and evacuating stranded residents. Boats and active swimmers are also deployed to assist in rescue efforts. As the Prakasam Barrage’s water levels recede, flood warnings have been downgraded, but the situation remains critical.

Rain Forecast and Ongoing Damage

Heavy downpours have led to the tragic loss of 33 lives—16 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh. The floods have submerged thousands of acres of crops, battered roads, and disrupted rail tracks, creating widespread hardship. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts in northern Telangana, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu. These areas are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

Several districts have already seen significant rainfall. For example, Koheda in Siddipet recorded 22.3 centimeters, while Abullapur in Nirmal saw 19.8 centimeters. The ongoing rainfall has further exacerbated the flooding, especially in districts like Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Nalgonda.

Vijayawada's Flood Crisis

Vijayawada, a major city in Andhra Pradesh, remains heavily inundated for the fourth consecutive day. The water level at the Prakasam Barrage has begun to recede, reducing the flood threat to downstream villages. However, numerous colonies in the city remain submerged due to breaches in the Budameru Rivulet.

The unprecedented floods have impacted over 2.70 lakh people in Vijayawada. Authorities have established 77 relief camps in the NTR district alone, providing shelter to 14,160 people. In total, over 6.44 lakh individuals have been affected across the state, with more than 42,000 people moved to 193 relief camps.

Relief efforts are in full swing, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Navy teams actively engaged in rescue operations. Four helicopters from the Indian Air Force and two from the Navy are airdropping food, water, and medical supplies, while boats and active swimmers assist in evacuations. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu remains on-site in Vijayawada, overseeing the relief operations.