Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada College student gets brutally thrashed by teacher goes viral- Watch video here

Andhra Pradesh: A video of a college staff beating a student mercilessly surfaced on social media on Friday. The incident reportedly took place at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Tadigadapa, close to Vijayawada. In the footage, members of the college staff can be seen slapping and kicking a student with their legs. The video was recorded by other kids, and it quickly gained popularity on social media.

Students' Federation of India (SFI), a student advocacy organisation, urged the college management to take action against the personnel. In response to the video, Twitter users demand that the college staff member be punished for his inhumane behaviour.

Looks like a street rowdy barged into the classroom in guise of a teacher.

Said to be from a corporate college in #Vijayawada , #AndhraPradesh .

One who deals with a grown up student like this deserves not to be in the teaching profession. pic.twitter.com/eiB7cZmaGL — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) September 16, 2022

The video is going viral on twitter people have given their opinion on the incident and have strongly supported the student and have condemned the staff for their merciful behavior with the student.