Andhra Pradesh's EAMCET 2020 online application deadline extended

New Delhi: The last date for submission of online applications for the Andhra Pradesh's Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly called as EAMCET, has been extended in view of the coronavirus lockdown extension 3.0.

The last date to fill online forms without late fee has now been extended till May 20, 2020, after the Central government extended the lockdown period till May 17.

The notification on the official website read, "Last date for submission of online applications without late fee is 20-05-2020".

Earlier, all Common Entrance Test (CET) of AP scheduled in April had been postponed due to the COVID-19 scare. The revised schedule for the conduct of tests will be announced later in due course.

Further information regarding AP EAMCET will be available on the official portal, information.sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET.

Interested students can also download the mobile app "APSCHE myCET" available on Google Play Store to get the latest updates on the CET. The application has all the CET related information including mock tests, submitted application status, and hall tickets.

The AP EAMCET is the pre-requisite test to get enrolled into various professional courses offered in the university or the private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to BE, B-Tech, BSc, BVSc and AH, BFSc, B Pharmacy, and Pharm.D courses.

Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.