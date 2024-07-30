'Anger Is Valid': Vikas Divyakirti Responds To UPSC Aspirants Tragedy

After the recent tragedy at Delhi's UPSC coaching centre ignited anger among students, Drishti IAS founder Mr Divyakirti has responded about the incident. He said that the anger of the students is entirely valid and needs to be channelled productively. He emphasizes the importance of government guidelines for coaching centres and expresses readiness to support such initiatives.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against multiple coaching centers, including Drishti IAS, for breaching safety regulations following a tragic incident in a basement that resulted in three deaths.

Mr. Divyakirti highlights the complexity of issues surrounding coaching centres, pointing out inconsistencies in the rules of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Fire Department. He also notes conflicts among the National Building Code, Delhi Fire Rules, and Unified Building Bye-Laws. He hopes the Home Ministry-appointed panel investigating the tragedy will address these concerns.

According to Drishti IAS, their coaching Center is particularly vigilant about student safety, employing a Fire and Safety Officer from the National Fire Services College with 14 years of experience. This officer regularly conducts safety audits at their centres.

The coaching chain appreciates MCD's recent actions following the incident and suggests that a permanent solution would involve the government designating specific zones in Delhi for coaching centres. By providing classrooms, libraries, and hostels, issues of high fees and safety could be mitigated. Drishti IAS plans to release a detailed analysis on this matter soon.

"We assure you that we will be more cautious about students' safety," Mr. Divyakirti concluded.