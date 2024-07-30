Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2772008
NewsIndia
UPSC ASPIRANTS TRAGEDY

'Anger Is Valid': Vikas Divyakirti Responds To UPSC Aspirants Tragedy

Vikas Divyakirti said that the anger of the students is entirely valid and needs to be channeled productively.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Anger Is Valid': Vikas Divyakirti Responds To UPSC Aspirants Tragedy

After the recent tragedy at Delhi's UPSC coaching centre ignited anger among students, Drishti IAS founder Mr Divyakirti has responded about the incident. He said that the anger of the students is entirely valid and needs to be channelled productively. He emphasizes the importance of government guidelines for coaching centres and expresses readiness to support such initiatives.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken action against multiple coaching centers, including Drishti IAS, for breaching safety regulations following a tragic incident in a basement that resulted in three deaths.

Mr. Divyakirti highlights the complexity of issues surrounding coaching centres, pointing out inconsistencies in the rules of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Fire Department. He also notes conflicts among the National Building Code, Delhi Fire Rules, and Unified Building Bye-Laws. He hopes the Home Ministry-appointed panel investigating the tragedy will address these concerns.

According to Drishti IAS, their coaching Center is particularly vigilant about student safety, employing a Fire and Safety Officer from the National Fire Services College with 14 years of experience. This officer regularly conducts safety audits at their centres.

The coaching chain appreciates MCD's recent actions following the incident and suggests that a permanent solution would involve the government designating specific zones in Delhi for coaching centres. By providing classrooms, libraries, and hostels, issues of high fees and safety could be mitigated. Drishti IAS plans to release a detailed analysis on this matter soon.
"We assure you that we will be more cautious about students' safety," Mr. Divyakirti concluded.

Advertisement

Live Tv

(
Advertisement
) : ( '' )

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan preparing for Kargil Part-2?
DNA Video
DNA: What, If toll tax across country closed?
DNA Video
DNA: Liquor Shop's 'English' marketing strategy goes viral!
DNA Video
DNA: Will Kanwariyas listen to CM Yogi?
DNA Video
DNA: How strong Rahul Gandhi's 'Chakravyuh' against government?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is real culprit of Delhi coaching incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi At Mochi Shop in Sultanpur
DNA Video
DNA: Rain shook whole 'system'
DNA Video
DNA: Will Modi accept this demand of Mamata?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!