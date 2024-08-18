Advertisement
Angry Mob Throws Bikers' Motorcycles Off Flyover After Stunt Performances In Bengaluru

The video shows people gathered in large numbers on the flyover and screaming and shouting at the bikers performing stunt.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Angry Mob Throws Bikers' Motorcycles Off Flyover After Stunt Performances In Bengaluru

Frustrated with bikers performing stunts on the busy Tumakuru National Highway in Bengaluru, a group of people recently intercepted some of them and threw their bikes off a flyover. Onlookers made a video of the incident and it has gone viral. It is not known when the incident occurred but, according to some people, it took place on August 15.

 

The video shows people gathered in large numbers on the flyover and screaming and shouting at the bikers performing stunts, such as wheelies, and then throwing the two bikes, including a scooter, over the flyover. One of the persons standing below the bridge watching the developments made the video. One can hear people abusing the bikers and hailing the public anger against them.

With Inputs From PTI

