Anil Deshmukh Attack: Arvind Kejriwal, Supriya Sule Among Others Opposition Leaders React To NCP Leader Assault

Political leaders from across party lines have expressed their shock and concern over the attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh, who was injured after stones were thrown at his car in Nagpur.

The incident has sparked strong reactions, with leaders condemning the attack and calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

The attack occurred on Monday night around 8 p.m., when Anil Deshmukh was returning to his home in Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village, located in Nagpur district. Deshmukh's vehicle was reportedly struck by stones, resulting in injuries to the former home minister. He was quickly transported to Katol Civil Hospital for medical attention.

Following the incident, a range of political leaders from the opposition parties voiced their alarm over the attack, emphasizing the need for law and order in the state.

Raghav Chadha's Statement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha expressed his shock over the attack, calling it "absolutely unacceptable." Taking to social media, Chadha wrote, *"The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is shocking. Violence has absolutely no place in our politics or society. I urge the authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators."

Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Attack

AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the attack. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "I strongly condemn the life-threatening assault on Anil Deshmukh ji. Violence has no place in a democratic society."

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 18, 2024

Priyanka Chaturvedi Calls it a Sign of Lawlessness

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described the attack as indicative of growing lawlessness in Maharashtra. She wrote, *"The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh is extremely worrisome and yet again a reminder of how goons have brazenly been functioning under this Mahajhoothi government. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

Supriya Sule’s Concern

Supriya Sule, the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and a prominent leader of the NCP, expressed her deep concern over the attack. Sharing visuals of Deshmukh being taken in an ambulance, she posted, "Extremely worried and anxious! Wishing @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji a speedy recovery!" Sule's statement reflected the anxiety within the party regarding the safety of their senior leader.

Former home minister of Maharashtra and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh attacked with stones in Katol while campaigning for his son. Suffers head injury. Most unfortunate. Maharashtra must have no place for goondagardi: why speak of Shahu Phule Ambedkar legacy and then resort to… pic.twitter.com/dT30dxg5gP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 18, 2024

Congress Leader Vikas Thakre Expresses Alarm

Congress leader Vikas Thakre also weighed in on the incident, highlighting its seriousness. Speaking to the media, Thakre stated that Deshmukh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries, is unable to speak at the moment due to the severity of the attack.

The attack on Anil Deshmukh has drawn widespread condemnation from various political quarters, with leaders stressing that such violence has no place in a democratic society. They have urged the authorities to take immediate action and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.